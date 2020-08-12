Ferrochrome business remains solid, world still requires large amount of it – Glasenberg – by Martin Creamer (Mining Weekly – August 11, 2020)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The ferrochrome business remains solid and there is still a large amount of ferrochrome required in the world.

Unfortunately, most of the production occurs in ferrochrome plants in China, while South Africa continues exporting chrome ore and moving a large amount of it to China owing to South Africa not being competitive in respect of electricity prices.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg pointed this out in response to a question put to him by Mining Weekly during a media conference following last week’s presentation of half-year results in which the marketing division of the London- and Johannesburg-listed company outperformed with adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $2-billion, allowing the company to raise full-year guidance to the top end of its long-term range of $2.2-billion to $3.2-billion.

At the same media conference, Glencore ferroalloys head Japie Fullard said electricity pricing in South Africa had escalated by more than 500% over the last ten years, making it quite a huge cost.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/ferrochrome-business-remains-solid-world-still-requires-large-amount-of-it-glasenberg-2020-08-08/rep_id:3650