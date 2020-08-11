Ontario mining company 1st to try new mobile test that diagnoses COVID-19 in as little as an hour – by Sarah Bridge and Ioanna Roumeliotis (CBC News – August 11, 2020)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/

Even at the height of summer and amid a global pandemic, days start early at New Gold Inc.’s silver and gold mine in Rainy River, Ont.

As a precaution these days, there are fewer workers on any given shift, but shortly after sunrise a stream of cars and buses begins to arrive at the mine 65 kilometres northwest of Fort Frances.

Nurses stand by to ask questions about COVID-19 symptoms and check the temperatures of those who haven’t been onsite for a few days. Signs remind crews to don PPE. As of early August, the mine hasn’t seen any COVID-19 cases.

New Gold wants to keep it that way. The company is the first in Canada to try out a new test that can diagnose COVID-19 cases in as little as one hour, outside a lab setting.

Health Canada recently authorized Guelph-based Precision Biomonitoring to import and sell American company Biomeme Inc.’s SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR test. The goal is to create a COVID-free workplace, and New Gold CEO Renaud Adams is reaching for it.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/rapid-onsite-covid-test-1.5680526