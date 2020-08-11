Northern Dynasty ‘confident’ of final Pebble decision despite White House review – by Jackson Chen (Mining.com – August 7, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (TSX: NDM) US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership is welcoming a pending White House review of its controversial copper-gold project and the Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) last month.

In a public statement issued on Friday, Pebble Partnership CEO Tom Collier said he is confident that the scientific and regulatory record established by project’s Final EIS demonstrates the project can be developed without harm to fisheries in the Bristol Bay region of southwest Alaska.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump pledged to hear out “both sides of the issue” concerning the proposed Pebble mine after his son Donald Jr. — in a rare instance of public disagreement — tweeted to oppose the project supported by his father’s administration.

If permitted, the Pebble mine would be one of the largest open-pit mines in the world, with an estimated $400 billion worth of copper, gold and molybdenum.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/northern-dynasty-confident-of-final-eis-decision-despite-trump-review/