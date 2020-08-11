Gold sees biggest drop in seven years on rising U.S. yields – by Justina Vasquez (Bloomberg News – August 11, 2020)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

The rally that pushed gold to record heights above US$2,000 an ounce has come to an abrupt halt, with the haven metal heading for the biggest drop in seven years after bond yields spiked higher.

Treasuries and European bond yields climbed, cutting into the negative real rates that had supported the metal. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped the most since June ahead of an expected flood of government and corporate debt issuance. U.S. producer prices increased faster than expected.

“Today real rates clearly moved higher and that’s clearly what moved gold lower,” Michael Widmer, head of metals research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said by phone from London. “You had stronger PPI data out and I think when that data came out the market had another look at rates and expectations.”

Exchange-traded fund investors also took a breather, seeing back-to-back outflows for the first time since June. On Friday, State Street Corp.’s SPDR Gold Shares, the largest gold-backed ETF, saw its biggest outflow since March.

