Northern First Nations call for a major overhaul of mining legislation – by Haley Ritchie (Yukon News – August 8, 2020)

The Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Vuntut Gwitchin governments are the latest to call for a major overhaul of mining policy in a submission to the Yukon Mineral Development Strategy.

“This is long overdue,” said Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Deputy Chief Simon Nagano, who added that the current outdated legislation is cumbersome for everyone involved.

“We’re not anti-mining. There’s a lot of First Nations families out there that work in the industry. We want to work with (First Nations), the miners, the Yukon government so that each party is happy. Finally, when the Yukon government can agree to have this completed it’ll be a benefit to all three,” he said.

In 2001 the Yukon government and all eleven self-governing Yukon First Nations agreed to work together on recommendations for new mining legislation to update the Placer Mining Act and the Quartz Mining Act. The process is still underway almost 20 years later.

The Yukon Mineral Development Strategy is currently accepting submissions from stakeholders in a public consultation phase, which ends on Aug. 31.

