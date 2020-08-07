Opinion: Canada needs to go nuclear to reach our emissions targets – by Kim Rudd and Sean Willy (Financial Post – August 7, 2020)

https://financialpost.com/

Kim Rudd, an entrepreneur, was parliamentary secretary to the minister of natural resources from 2015-2018. Sean Willy is CEO of Des Nedhe Development in Saskatchewan.

To fight climate change, Canada needs clean energy from a source that delivers carbon-free, reliable power 24/7. If we are to reach our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, nuclear power simply must be in the energy mix.

Nuclear power already displaces over 80 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually in Canada. That’s equivalent to taking 15 million cars off the road each and every year.

Though Canada has a world-class nuclear industry, we’ve only scratched the surface of its potential.

Traditional nuclear has a number of advantages but “new nuclear” — specifically small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) — has the potential to generate consistent, clean, safe electricity in tandem with, and in most cases more reliably than, renewables.

It could help cut GHG emissions in the oil and gas sector and also produce hydrogen, which may be the clean fuel of the future.

For the rest of this column: https://financialpost.com/opinion/opinion-canada-needs-to-go-nuclear-to-reach-our-emissions-targets/wcm/476d5aef-6ffc-418e-bf7e-a9478bf1972e/