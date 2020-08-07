Ontario ‘disappointed’ in U.S. decision to impose tariffs on aluminum products – by Katherine DeClerq (CTV News Toronto – August 6, 2020)

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/

TORONTO — The Progressive Conservative government says they are disappointed that the United States has imposed tariffs on imports of aluminum products and claims that it will “have a damaging impact on Ontario businesses, workers and consumers.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that his government plans on imposing a 10-per-cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports as of Aug. 16.

He claimed that Canada has been taking advantage of the United States and that American aluminum business has been “decimated.”

Later in the evening, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli issued a joint statement saying that the province does about $360 billion in two-way trade with the U.S. every year.

“We are disappointed that the U.S. has re-imposed tariffs on imports of aluminum products from Canada, particularly at a time when our trade partnership will be essential to our economic recovery,” the statement says.

