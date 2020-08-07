Feds call for impact assessment on Vista Coal expansion project – by Masha Scheele (Yahoo News/Canadian Press – August 6, 2020)

https://ca.news.yahoo.com/

The Vista Coal Mine Phase II Expansion Project near Hinton is facing a review by the new Impact Assessment Agency of Canada.

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of environment and climate change, previously decided against an impact assessment for the project in December but has now reconsidered that decision.

This decision came after groups argued in a public letter that if Canadians are lobbying to phase out burning coal, then Canadians shouldn’t feed thermal coal for consumption overseas.

Vista Coal Mine is an open-pit surface coal mine for the extraction and export of thermal coal.

The groups urged the federal government to reconsider their earlier decision not to conduct an impact assessment, as well as consider an assessment for the proposed expansion project.

