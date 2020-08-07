Canada to retaliate with $3.6-billion in measures against U.S. aluminum tariffs – by Steven Chase and Adrian Morrow (Globe and Mail – August 7, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Canadian government will impose retaliatory measures valued at $3.6-billion on the United States in response to new American tariffs on Canadian aluminum announced by President Donald Trump this week.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the retaliatory tariffs will take effect in 30 days, after Ottawa consults Canadians on precisely which American products to target.

Canada is releasing a list of possible targets, many of which include aluminum, such as American-made washing machines.

She said she regrets the fact the United States has chosen to spark a trade conflict by slapping tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

“A trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs. It will only hurt an economic recovery on both sides of the border. However this is what the U.S. administration has chosen to do.”

