Barrick backs new global industry standard for mine tailings dams – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 5, 2020)

North Shore miner Barrick Gold is endorsing a new international standard for managing current and future mine tailings facilities with the aim of preventing waste dam failures.

The Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management was born from a year-long review process by United Nations Environment Programme, Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the International Council on Mining and Minerals.

With more than 12,000 tailings storage facilities globally, the goal of the review was to establish a standard of the safer management of mine waste, by strengthening environmental, social, governance and technical practices of the mining industry across the entire lifecycle of these facilities.

The review was started in response to a catastrophic failure of Vale’s tailings facility at its Corrego do Feijão mine in Brumadinho, Brazil, in January 2019.

The waste dam collapsed and released 11.7 million cubic metres of mine waste through the nearby town and countrysice, killing 259 people with 11 others presumed dead.

