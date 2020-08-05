Lynas gets green light for waste treatment plant in Malaysia – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – August 4, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Malaysia has approved Australian rare earths miner Lynas Corp’s (ASX: LYC) application to build a permanent disposal facility for waste treatment, a minister said on Tuesday.

The miner, the world’s only major producer of rare earths outside China, can now proceed with construction of the waste plant, on a site identified by the Pahang state government, Khairy Jamaluddin, science, technology and innovation minister said, The Edge Markets reported.

In August last year, the Sydney-based company was able to renew the operating license for its Malaysian processing plant for six months, subject to conditions that included identifying a site for a permanent facility to store its low-level radioactive waste.

Lynas was also asked to put forth a plan to set up a cracking and leaching facility overseas within four years of the license renewal.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/lynas-gets-green-light-for-waste-treatment-plant-in-malaysia/