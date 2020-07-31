What record high gold prices mean for mining companies in Canada — podcast – by Gabriel Friedman (Financial Post – July 29, 2020)

https://financialpost.com/

Episode 65 of the Down to Business podcast from the Financial Post

The price of gold has entered new territory, passing the US$1,900 per ounce mark for the first time since 2011. Technical analysts say all signs suggest gold could continue to climb amidst a weak U.S. dollar, declining interest rates and a general sense of uncertainty about the economy.

This week on Down to Business, Sean Boyd, chief executive of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Canada’s largest gold producer, discussed what it’s been like to run a gold company amidst a pandemic, but also record high prices.

This spring, for a brief period, Agnico closed seven of its eight mines as a preventative measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But Boyd said the company’s commitment to vigilant testing and safety measures has paved the way for it to resume mining operations.

