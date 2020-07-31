Larder Lake junior miner using AI to find gold targets – by Staff (July 30, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gatling Exploration contracts Windfall Geotek to dig through the data

Artificial intelligence (AI) will play a role in helping Gatling Exploration chase down some gold targets near the established mining camp of Kirkland Lake.

The Vancouver junior miner has engaged AI experts, Windfall Geotek, to use its advanced Computer Aided Resource Detection System (CARDS) to identify targets at the company’s Larder Gold project, 35 kilometres east of Kirkland Lake in McVittie and McGarry Townships.

Gatling said in a July 30 release that the targets will be evaluated and then explored using more traditional exploration techniques.

The company’s Larder Lake Project occupies 3,370 hectares on a prolific gold trend called the Cadillac Larder Lake Break. The entire area has a rich history of hosting productive past producing gold mines, including the former Kerr Addison Mine, an 11-million-ounce producer, seven kilometres to the east.

The property hosts three high-grade deposits along the main break, as well as two more recently discovered and underexplored gold trends, six kilometres to the north.

