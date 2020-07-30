Kelvin Dushnisky resigns from AngloGold, Ramon appointed interim CEO – by David McKay (MiningMX.com – July 30, 2020)

KELVIN Dushnisky, CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, has resigned from the South African gold producer in a shock development barely two years into the job.

No reason was given for his departure. Christine Ramon, CFO of AngloGold, has been appointed interim CEO from September, the month Dushnisky’s resignation is effective.

AngloGold said Dushnisky would remain in Toronto “… to spend time with his family”, but would be available to assist the group with a smooth handover until February 28.

Dushnisky said he enjoyed the challenge of running AngloGold during which time he streamlined the firm’s asset base, selling its South African assets and helping to bring the re-engineered Ghana mine, Obuasi, back into production.

“I would like to thank Kelvin for his role in advancing our strategy, and wish him the very best for the future,” AngloGold Ashanti Chairman Sipho Pityana said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningmx.com/top-story/42956-kelvin-dushnisky-in-shock-resignation-from-anglogold-ramon-to-act-as-interim-ceo/