Harte Gold back mining with a vengeance – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 29, 2020)

White River miner undertakes expansion feasibility study

Harte Gold is backing mining and stockpiling gold ore at its Sugar Zone Mine, north of White River, in preparation to restart the mill next week.

The once-furloughed workforce appears to have picked up the pace as the Toronto-based miner said in a July 29 operations update that activities are “ahead on all key mining metrics” with backfill, waste and ore development either “meeting or exceeding expectations.”

The pandemic put a halt to all mining, milling and exploration operations at the end of March. The Sugar Zone Mine, 25 kilometres north of White River. The phased restart of operations began July 17.

The company said a significant stockpile has been built up for the planned start up of the processing mill scheduled for early August.

Harte’s post-pandemic gold production target for this year has been set at between 20,000 and 24,000 ounces, with the 2021 target ranging between 60,000 and 65,000 ounces.

