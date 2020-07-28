Timmins mine developer heeds Elon Musk’s call – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 27, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Elon Musk’s plea for mining companies to “mine more nickel” had an apparent effect on Canada Nickel Company.

The Toronto-based exploration company is pitching its future mine project, north of Timmins, as a zero-emissions operation.

The Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and electric vehicle maker promised a whopper of a Tesla contract for those producers that mine nickel “efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way” as lithium-ion battery demand starts to pick up.

On that note, Canada Nickel announced July 27 that it’s created a research and development subsidiary, NetZero Metals, with the aim of incorporating various technologies in the mining, milling and processing stages that will produce zero-carbon nickel, cobalt and iron products.

Canada Nickel’s flagship project is its Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project, 40 kilometres north of the city. The junior miner revealed in early March it was sitting on the world’s 12th largest nickel sulphide resource with only a fraction of the 4,900-hectare property explored. This past spring, exploration also revealed a zone of platinum group metals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/timmins/timmins-mine-developer-heeds-elon-musks-call-2594038