NEWS RELEASE: VALE COMPLETES TIE-INS OF NEW STACKS (July 28, 2020)

Signals Completion of Superstack Being Taken Out of Service

SUDBURY, July 28, 2020 – Vale has completed the final tie-in of the flue systems to the new 450’ (137 metre) Stacks and took its Copper Stack out of service at the Copper Cliff Smelter Complex during its planned maintenance period this month. With these project milestones achieved, Vale can complete the process of taking the Superstack out of service.

“Completing this process of taking the Superstack completely out of service is symbolic of Vale’s evolution towards reducing our environmental footprint with innovative and more sustainable Smelter operations ” said Dino Otranto, Chief Operating Officer for Vale’s North Atlantic Operations and Asian Refineries.

The two smaller and more efficient stacks will require far less energy to operate than the Superstack, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Vale’s Copper Cliff Smelter by approximately 40%. At the same time, Vale’s Clean AER Project will reduce particulate emissions by 40% and dramatically reduce SO2 emissions by 85%.

By changing to two smaller and more efficient stacks, natural gas consumption is estimated to drop by nearly half, from 94 million cubic metres per year to 48 million cubic metres per year. This savings is equivalent to the average fuel consumption of approximately 17,500 homes, or approximately 1/3 of all the households in Greater Sudbury.

Smelter process gases are now being diverted to the new stacks and intermittent plumes will be visible throughout the day. The Superstack will remain ‘hot’ for approximately two months as we test the new flue tie-ins. Once these tests are complete, the Superstack will be completely taken out of service.

Work will then begin to remove the steel liner removed over a period of approximately 2 years. There is no immediate need for the concrete shell to be demolished and it is expected to remain a part of the Sudbury skyline for several years to come.

