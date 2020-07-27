Sudbury column: Northern mining project an example for all – by Marc Serre (Sudbury Star – July 24, 2020)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Marc Serre is the Liberal MP for Nickel Belt.

The recent confirmation that IAMGOLD received all necessary approvals to start construction at their Côté Gold project site near Gogama was most welcomed news.

This development will greatly benefit Nickel Belt, Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario socially and economically as we rebuild our economy post-pandemic.

The last few months have certainly been difficult and receiving this positive announcement could not have come at a better time. I’m confident in saying the residents of Gogama are happy this project is moving forward, and I thank them for their patience over the last eight years during the planning period.

I commend IAMGOLD for taking proactive steps to proceed with open dialogue and work collaboratively to develop synergies with Mattagami First Nation, Flying Post First Nation and all levels of government.

Bringing this project to fruition will create up to 1,300 jobs during the construction phase as well as 450 full-time jobs when fully operational. This will have a positive economic ripple effect on surrounding communities and other sectors.

