Bought deals for junior miners skyrocket as gold nears record high – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – July 27, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada’s junior gold mining sector is on track for its best year for financing in nearly a decade as companies take advantage of soaring gold prices to load up on cash and advance long-delayed exploration and development projects.

Fuelled by a weak U.S. dollar and expectations of inflation, gold prices have raced higher in recent months, hitting US$1,900 an ounce on Friday, only about US$20 below the historic high in 2011.

This runup has allowed dozens of Canadian mining firms, long out of favour with investors, to tap equity markets in a wave of bought deals.

Most of the deals have been small, averaging around US$20-million this year. Senior mining companies are generally well-funded and cash-flow positive, so have not needed to raise additional capital.

For junior issuers, however, the market opening has allowed them to secure much-needed cash and push forward projects that weren’t considered fundable just months ago. In bought deals, investment banks buy a block of shares from a company, then sell it on to investors.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-bought-deals-for-junior-miners-skyrocket-as-gold-nears-record-high/