Timmins could be hosting a monster nickel deposit – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – July 14, 2020)

Poised for a nickel rush, Canada Nickel is confident its Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project could be a global-scale producer

Does nickel in Timmins have the glamour of gold? There have been significant nickel finds in the rock formations around the famed northeastern Ontario mining camp but the production results always fell short of expectations.

Canada Nickel Company’s Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project could quickly be changing that narrative.

Helmed by one of the world’s foremost nickel experts, company chair and CEO Mark Selby believes the 4,900-hectare property, 40 kilometres north of Timmins, has the potential to be a world-class, district-scale deposit.

“We’re looking at something where this could become the largest nickel sulphide mine in the world,” said Selby to Northern Ontario Business, “short of one mine in Russia.”

With two rigs turning this summer to complete a drill program on the property’s Main and East Zones, Selby is brimming with confidence that Crawford could rival the annual output of Vale and Glencore’s production in Sudbury and Raglan, Que.

