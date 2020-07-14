“Nature-first” mining could create $3.5 trillion market by 2030 — report – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – July 14, 2020)

https://www.mining.com/

Putting nature above business considerations has the potential to generate 395 million jobs and $10.1 trillion in business opportunities by 2030, the latest report by World Economic Forum (WEF) suggests.

Unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty following the outbreak of covid-19 have governments looking into ways to stimulate growth in a safe manner. According to the WEF experts, the answer can be found in what they call a “nature first” approach.

“The global economy is inextricably linked to the health of our planet,” the report says. “How we produce, manufacture, consume and ultimately manage our waste is straining nature’s ability to cope.”

When it comes to mining and power generation, the authors said that nature-positive business —those that add value to nature — could generate an estimated $3.5 trillion worth of annual value and create 87 million jobs by 2030.

