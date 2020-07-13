Red Lake District: Home to High-Grade Gold Deposits and Great Bear Resources, a Gold Rush Catalyst (The Deep Dive – July 12, 2020)

https://thedeepdive.ca/

The Red Lake mining district in Northwestern Ontario is best known for its high-grade gold deposits, with historical production exceeding 30 million ounces of gold, mostly from the iconic Campbell and Red Lake gold mines and ten smaller mines.

A number of factors such as declining gold reserves, global economic instability, and a rise in the price of gold have led to a resurgence in gold exploration. Recent new discoveries in the Red Lake district, with Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR) leading the pack, have led to what amounts to another gold rush.

Geology

Commonly referred to as the Campbell-Red Lake gold deposit, the Campbell and Red Lake mines are located in the Red Lake Uchi Subprovince – Superior Province Greenstone Belt, considered to be one of Canada’s largest Archean gold deposits. The bedrock in Red Lake, primarily basalt, was formed 2.85 billion years ago during the early Neoarchean period, and gold has been dated back 2.7 billion years ago during the Uchiyan Phase of the region’s formation.

Most of the large gold deposits can be found in the east to west “mine trend”, while smaller deposits, usually found in quartz veins, are hosted in the “East Bay trend” that angles in a northeast to southwest direction.

The lesser explored part of the Red Lake district is known as the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt in the Uchi Subprovince of the Canadian Shield. The area is to the east of the main Red Lake mining camp, and is three times larger.

