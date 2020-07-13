Premier Gold Mines nabs wastewater permit for Geraldton gold mine project – by Staff (Northern Ontario Businss – July 13, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Open-pit mine could operate for 15 years, provide jobs for 450

Premier Gold Mines has received a federal wastewater permit for its open-pit gold mine project near Geraldton.

The Thunder Bay miner and mineral explorer called receiving approval of a Schedule 2 amendment of the Metal and Diamod Mining Effluent Regulations a significant environmental permitting milestone for its Hardrock mine project.

The Hardrock project is a proposed open-pit gold mine with an on-site processing mill and mine tailings facility, located immediately south of the community and 275 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.

The mine closure plan was approved by the province in January, another key regulatory hurdle. The company is hopeful of obtaining all of its remaining permits this year.

The development will result in the diversion of Highway 11 around the pit and diverting some water bodies south of the deposit. In a July 9 news release, Premier said the permit application was done through a streamlined process few mine project which reduced approval timelines by 10 months.

