Red Lake mine developer kicks dirt on the past: Rubicon Minerals finalizes name change to Battle North Gold – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – July 8, 2020)

Management and shareholders of the former Rubicon Minerals want to put a tarnished past firmly in the rear view mirror.

The Toronto mine developer announced July 7 that it has completed its corporate name change to Battle North Gold, a moniker that management believes is better reflective of its new culture of “perseverance, determination, tenacity and resilience.”

Shareholders backed the name change at the company’s June 22 annual general meeting. “This is the dawn of a new era for Battle North Gold, its shareholders and stakeholders,” said company CEO George Ogilvie in a statement.

“We believe the new name provides a fresh look at the company’s potential to create value. Fueled by our perseverance and determination, we have significantly de-risked and advanced our shovel-ready Bateman Gold Project in Red Lake.”

The rechristened company begins trading on the TSX on July 9 under the ticker symbol BNAU. As well, the Phoenix Gold Project, the key mining asset on the company’s 28,000-hectare property, has been renamed the Bateman Gold Project.

