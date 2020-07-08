Exclusive: Chile putting mine workers’ health over copper production, minister says – by Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing (Reuters U.K. – July 7, 2020)

https://uk.reuters.com/

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s mines minister said on Tuesday there were “no silver bullets” to help the industry weather the coronavirus pandemic, but insisted the world’s biggest copper producer was prioritizing workers’ health to avoid the spread of infections that could further harm operations.

Baldo Prokurica told Reuters that Chile’s copper industry had kept the contagion rate to just 2% with a strict testing regime and by keeping half of its more than 200,000-strong workforce at home.

“A company that does not take care of its workers will not be able to work, if workers get sick,” he said in a video interview. “If we were prioritising production, companies would have 100% of workers on the job.”

Neighboring Peru, the No. 2 copper producer, opted to shut down all industry for 100 days but still had the world’s fifth-highest case rate, he said, while Uruguay had maintained all productive work and reported just 29 deaths from COVID-19.

Leading copper miners in Chile, including state-owned Codelco, BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX) and Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) have maintained and even increased production until now.

For the rest of this article: https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-chile-copper-exclusive-idUKKBN2482XN