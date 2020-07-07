Lunar gold rush: can Moon mining ever take off? – by Matthew Hall (Mining Technology – July 6, 2020)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

The Moon could harbour more metals than had previously been believed beneath its surface, according to research conducted using NASA data. The new revelations about the Moon’s geological composition may affect theories as to the celestial body’s origin, but the news will also pique the interest of aspiring Moon miners.

The US Government has recently floated the idea of mining the Moon, but what does this new development mean for a lunar gold rush?

New evidence that the Moon may be rich in metals such as iron and titanium was discovered using data from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administrations’ (NASA) Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft.

The scientists were looking for ice at the bottom of craters around the Moon’s north pole but found evidence of metal oxides in large craters. The hypothesis is that large meteors hitting the Moon have excavated these metal oxides from beneath the Moon’s surface – suggesting concentrations of the metal underground.

There is a substantial amount of evidence pointing to the Moon being the product of a Mars-sized planet colliding with a young planet Earth, which explains why the bulk of the Moon’s chemical composition closely resembles the planet it orbits.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/features/moon-mining-what-would-it-take/