Glencore’s former Ulan coal mine rehabilitated into natural habitat (Australian Mining – July 7, 2020)

Glencore has transformed 52 hectares of the formerly mined land at the Ulan coal operation in New South Wales into a habitat for a diverse range of native plants and animals.

The rehabilitation efforts have been signed off by the New South Wales resources regulator for meeting the agreed completion criteria, having reached an appropriate post-mining state.

Government sign-off means that the Ulan site has reached the completion criteria and that with continued monitoring and maintenance, it will produce a self-sustaining ecosystem.

Rehabilitation at the former Ulan site started in the early 1980’s and now the land is home to more than 130 species of native wildlife, including several endangered species.

