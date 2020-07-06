Chinese miners’ deal frenzy seen stalling on regulatory hurdles – by Jeff Lewis and Melanie Burton (Reuters U.S. – July 5, 2020)

TORONTO/MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Growing scrutiny by mineral-rich Australia and Canada may cut short a deal frenzy led by China’s state miners and limit Beijing’s role in gold sector consolidation, bankers and analysts said.

Shandong Gold Mining Co (600547.SS) (1787.HK) and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd (601899.SS) (2899.HK) have driven a wave of acquisitions from the Canadian Arctic to South America to West Africa this year.

Canada and Australia have recently tightened restrictions on investment by state-backed firms, fearing economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic will make it easier to buy strategic assets. No specific countries have been named under the revised guidelines.

“The concerns are almost entirely (with) China,” said Gordon Houlden, a former Canadian diplomat with extensive Chinese experience who heads the University of Alberta’s China Institute.

The restrictions could also dampen appetite for deals in strategic minerals, bankers and analysts said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mining-m-a-china-analysis/chinese-miners-deal-frenzy-seen-stalling-on-regulatory-hurdles-idUSKBN2460WT#:~:text=TORONTO%2FMELBOURNE%20(Reuters)%20%2D,consolidation%2C%20bankers%20and%20analysts%20said.

