Breakingviews – Gold mining in Greenland is smarter than it sounds – by Ed Cropley (Reuters U.S. – July 3, 2020)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) – AEX Gold is setting the early pace in a global warming-fuelled scramble for Greenland’s mineral wealth.

The Canadian miner wants to restart bullion production on the giant ice-bound island with 45 million pounds unearthed from a planned UK listing. The idea is less sketchy than it looks.

Overseas entities using London’s more lightly regulated Alternative Investment Market to raise cash for speculative ventures merit serious due diligence.

So do small Canadian miners. Bre-X, another one touting untold riches from an exotic location, came unstuck in 1997 when its ore samples turned out to be bogus and the geologist concerned fell to his death from a helicopter in the Indonesian jungle.

AEX’s Nalunaq mine on the southern tip of the world’s largest island certainly ticks the remoteness box. But its potential seems more firmly rooted in reality.

