Want richer First Nations? Say ‘yes’ to pipelines – by Mark Milke and Lennie Kaplan (Financial Post – July 2, 2020)

https://business.financialpost.com/

Mark Milke is executive director of research and Lennie Kaplan chief research analyst at the Canadian Energy Centre, an Alberta government corporation funded in part by taxes paid by industry on carbon emissions.

According to the 2016 census, 380,000 Indigenous Canadians live on reserve, many of them far from the economic opportunities that cities provide.

Given concerns about economic conditions on many reserves, one of this era‘s most pressing policy problems is how to provide economic opportunity to First Nations far from urban centres.

One answer: Allow the natural resource economy on or near First Nations to flourish. A perfect example is underway in British Columbia, with the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

This is the 670-kilometre project that, when complete, will transport natural gas from Chetwynd in northeast British Columbia to Kitimat on the coast, where it will be processed into liquefied natural gas (LNG) and exported mainly to Asia.

This $6.6-billion pipeline project is owned by a consortium that includes TC Energy, KKR, and Alberta Investment Management Corporation.

For the rest of this column: https://business.financialpost.com/opinion/want-richer-first-nations-say-yes-to-pipelines