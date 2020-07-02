COLUMN-Metals have placed their bets on China, global V-shaped recovery – by Clyde Russell (Reuters U.S. – July 2, 2020)

https://www.reuters.com/

LAUNCESTON, Australia, July 2 (Reuters) – Metals markets appear to have made up their mind that the global economy is likely to have a V-shaped economic recovery, and that China is already in this happy condition.

The prices of copper, aluminium and iron ore, on exchanges in China and elsewhere, are pointing to a consensus that the worst of the economic hit from the novel coronavirus is over.

Shanghai three-month copper futures traded as high as 49,480 yuan ($6,999) a tonne on Thursday, within a whisker of the intraday high so far this year of 49,640 yuan, reached on Jan. 17 just as China was tightening its lockdowns to battle the coronavirus.

The Shanghai contract is now up 39% from its low this year of 39,400 yuan on March 23, with traders increasingly confident that China’s demand for the industrial metal is returning amid stimulus measures and the resumption of manufacturing and building activity.

While not quite as impressive as the Shanghai contract, London copper futures have also rallied in recent weeks, reaching as high as $5,780 a tonne in Asian trading hours on Thursday.

For the rest of this column: https://www.reuters.com/article/column-russell-metals-china/column-metals-have-placed-their-bets-on-china-global-v-shaped-recovery-russell-idUSL4N2E9182