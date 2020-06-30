Former Pickle Lake mine still has more high-grade gold to give – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – June 29, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Auteco Minerals accelerates exploration program, sees mine potential at Pickle Crow

An Australian gold explorer poking around the former Pickle Crow Mine in northwestern Ontario believes it might have a mineable gold deposit.

After started an inaugural round of drilling at the Pickle Crow project in late May, Auteco Minerals is stepping up its exploration efforts by hauling a second rig to the property, east of the community of Pickle Lake.

In a June 29 news release, Auteco is expanding its drill program from 5,000 metres to 10,000 metres. A 24-man camp is being delivered to the property next week to support the company’s activities.

Assay results are still pending from the first nine drill holes, but the company sees enough visually encouraging signs of high-grade gold in the core that validates its theory of multiple new discoveries within the ‘shadow of the headframe’ of the former Pickle Crow Mine.

In the release the company said: “Given the depth, width and grade of the deposit Auteco considers that the mineralization has a reasonable prospect of eventually being mined.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/northwestern-ontario/former-pickle-lake-mine-still-has-more-high-grade-gold-to-give-2526299