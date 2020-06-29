Top 10 Canadian-headquartered diamond companies – by Staff (Northern Miner – June 27, 2020)

The Northern Miner presents the top-ten Canadian-headquartered diamond companies ranked by market capitalization as of mid-June.

1. Lucara Diamond – Market capitalization: US$185.6 million

Lucara Diamond president and CEO Eira Thomas speaking at The Northern Miner’s Canadian Mining Symposium held at Canada House in London, U.K., on May 22, 2019. Photo by Martina Lang for The Northern Miner.

Lucara Diamond’s (TSX: LUC) key asset is the wholly owned Karowe mine in Botswana, which has been in production since 2012 and generated 433,060 carats last year. Since Karowe’s 2012 startup, Lucara has become recognized as a consistent producer of large, gem-quality diamonds.

The open pit operation lies in the north-central part of the country and extracts ore from the AK6 Kimberlite, which is part of the Orapa Kimberlite Field (OKF).

There are three pipes at AK6, with mineral reserves of 25.4 million tonnes, containing 2.96 million carats in the mine plan. The current open-pit plan extends out to 2026, with the potential to extract additional resources at depth by developing an underground mine at Karowe.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/top-ten-canadian-headquartered-diamond-companies/1003818288/