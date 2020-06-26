Top 10 Canadian-headquartered base metal and uranium explorers (Northern Miner – June 24, 2020)

The Northern Miner has compiled a list of the top-10, Canadian headquartered base metal and uranium juniors – with no production and which are not a royalty or streaming company. The ranking is based on market capitalization as of mid-June.

1. Ivanhoe Mines – US$3.4 billion market capitalization – For the fourth year in a year, Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; US-OTC: IVPAF) retains its commanding position atop the top-10 list. However, the global economic slump has hit the company hard, with its market capitalization down some US$2 billion since the 2019 list was compiled.

The company continues to be focused on its three principal projects in southern Africa: developing new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa, and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine in the DRC.

The Kamoa-Kakula project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe (39.6%), Zijin Mining Group (39.6%), Crystal River Global (0.8%) and the government of the DRC (20%). Ivanhoe indirectly owns 64% of the Platreef project through its subsidiary, Ivanplats.

The firm acquired a 68% interest in the Kipushi project in 2011, with the balance of 32% being held by the DRC’s state-owned mining company Gécamines.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/top-ten-canadian-headquartered-base-metal-and-uranium-companies/