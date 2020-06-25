Gold mining puts Dubreuilville on the comeback trail – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – June 25, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

With sawmill under the axe, legendary forestry town looks to service the mineral resource sector, attract more families

Pat Dubreuil wants to restore the entrepreneurial spirit to Dubreuilville. The Sudbury businessman is knee-deep into gold exploration around the northeastern Ontario community that his grandfather, Joachim (George) Dubreuil, and his uncles made famous in the early 1960s when they carved out the former sawmilling town from the bush.

Dubreuil, a local developer, tourism operator and unabashed community promoter, wants to economically diversify Dubreuilville beyond just being a bedroom community for the mining industry and a seasonal snowmobiling and off-roading destination.

“I want to go back to the roots of Dubreuilville,” said Dubreuil, vice-president of community and First Nation engagement with Manitou Gold, a large holder of exploration property near the community of 613, north of Wawa and a 38-kilometre jaunt off the Trans-Canada Highway.

“Don’t get me wrong, mining is great, but it’s not Dubreuilville. It’s not our heritage or history.”

The sawmill complex built and expanded by the legendary Dubreuil Brothers during the 1960s and 1970s had fallen into disrepair and is being dismantled by a Québec contractor.

