Glencore donates $40K to United Way’s community response fund – by Darren MacDonald (CTV News Northern Ontario – June 22, 2020)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

SUDBURY — Glencore in Sudbury has donated $40,000 to boost a special fund created by the United Way Centraide North East Ontario.

Dubbed the Local Love in a Global Crisis Community Response Fund, it now totals more than $300,000.

“We are grateful to Glencore and all of our supporters for their generosity and compassion during these uncertain times,” United Way executive director Mary Lou Hussak is quoted as saying in a news release Monday.

“Funds raised through the CRF continue to be deployed to local charitable organizations across the region that are helping to meet the basic needs of people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

Doug Conroy, Glencore’s human resources manager who is a United Way board member, said the fund is an excellent way to provide community funding.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/glencore-donates-40k-to-united-way-s-community-response-fund-1.4995405