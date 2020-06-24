DNR deems Twin Metals’ plan for copper mine near Boundary Waters ‘incomplete’ – by Jennifer Bjorhus (Minneapolis Star Tribune – June 24, 2020)

https://www.startribune.com/

Minnesota environmental regulators have published nearly 800 comments on the Twin Metals plan to build a copper-nickel mine just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota, deeming the company’s project proposal “incomplete.”

The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it needs the clarifications and extra information before it can start the required environmental impact statement on the proposed mine, one of the most contentious mine projects in the state’s history.

The comments, dated June 15, are posted on the Twin Metals section of the DNR’s website. The agency has “determined the initial submittal to be incomplete,” it said.

There is no deadline for Twin Metals to respond to the comments. The volume of comments is consistent with other large projects, said DNR spokesman Chris Niskanen.

Such project proposals are rarely considered complete when they’re first submitted, he said. PolyMet Mining Corp., the company with the other proposed copper-nickel mine for Minnesota, suffered a similar fate. PolyMet’s project proposal underwent “multiple revisions,” he said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.startribune.com/dnr-deems-twin-metals-plan-for-copper-mine-near-boundary-waters-incomplete/571448072/