Glencore faces Swiss probe over alleged Congo corruption (Swiss Info – June 20, 2020)

https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) has opened a criminal probe into Swiss-based commodity trader and miner Glencore over alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where it mines copper and cobalt.

Glencore said in a statement on June 19 that the Swiss criminal investigation was for the multinational’s “failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG”.

The Zug-based firm, which is subject to various international inquiries, said it would cooperate with the probe, but declined to comment further.

In a statement on Friday, the OAG said it opened the case against Glencore this month, but it was not possible to predict the timeframe or course of the case.

Prosecutors began investigations against “unknown perpetrators” after receiving a complaint in 2017 on suspicion of bribery of foreign public officials, the OAG said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/glencore-faces-swiss-probe-over-alleged-congo-corruption/45849694