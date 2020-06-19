Trump considering reinstating tariffs on Canadian aluminum and steel imports – by Adrian Morrow (Globe and Mail – June 19, 2020)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Trump administration is floating the possibility of reimposing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports amid lobbying from American producers, and has been in talks with Ottawa.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer told congressional hearings Wednesday that rising metals imports are “a problem with Canada that we’re working on.”

“There have been surges on steel and aluminum,” he said. “It’s something that’s of genuine concern.”

A Canadian official and a U.S. industry source with knowledge of the talks said there had been discussions between the Trump administration and the Trudeau government over Canada’s exports.

The industry insider said the White House is still trying to decide whether to reimpose tariffs. A different industry source, however, said it was unlikely Mr. Lighthizer would actually take such action amid the unstable economy.

