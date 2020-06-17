Diamonds Snapshot: Six juniors staying in the game – by Alisha Hiyate(Northern Miner – June 13, 2020)

For companies without the size and heft of the big producers De Beers and Alrosa, the diamond space has always been a challenging one – even before the coronavirus pandemic. But with long-term fundamentals that point to a bright future for diamonds, some juniors are finding ways to advance their projects, despite the tough times.

Here’s a look at several active Canadian-based diamond explorers (and one miner), with a focus on the prospective and friendly jurisdictions of Canada and Botswana.

Adia Resources – Adia Resources is a private company held 54% by royalty company and prospect generator Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS; US-OTC: ATUSF). The company is advancing the 1,640-sq.-km Lynx project, near Oxford House, Man., where it has recovered microdiamonds not from kimberlite, but from Archean age volcaniclastic rocks.

Last year, the company completed an initial three-hole, 1,258-metre drill program at the Eastern Bay target at Lynx, will all three holes returning significant numbers of microdiamonds.

From a total sample weight of 1,737 kg, 17,880 microdiamonds were recovered, with a total weight of 1 carat. That includes 12 stones that were between 0.6 millimeter and 0.85 millimeter.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/news/diamonds-snapshot-six-juniors-that-are-hunting-for-gems/

