Column: Mining can help drive Canada’s economic recovery from COVID-19 – by Pierre Gratton (Sudbury Star – June 13, 2020)

Pierre Gratton is the CEO of the Mining Association of Canada.

It is encouraging to see Premier Ford’s announcement on more businesses being able to reopen in the next phase of Ontario’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

There is no question that the pandemic has had a massive effect on all sectors of the global economy and Canada’s mining industry has been heavily impacted. Given the essential nature of our sector and its products, in order for businesses to thrive moving forward, support for mining will be integral to supporting the broader economy.

Last year, our sector contributed $97 billion to the country’s GDP and while mining is important to Canada at the local community level, it also contributes to the economies of cities like Sudbury, the Canadian city most synonymous with our country’s mining industry.

With companies in our sector like Vale and Glencore having operated within the community for generations and the city serving as the epicentre for mining technological innovation, those who live and work in Sudbury know firsthand the economic impact of the sector and the responsibility it takes in ensuring the health and safety of its surrounding community.

Canadian mining has an extensive North American supply chain that is retooling to provide products that are needed now more than ever. Mines produce materials that are essential for protecting Canadians, including medical technologies and medications, and it has been critical that supply chains stay open during this crucial time so that we can ensure mined products are readily available for the people and businesses who rely on them.

