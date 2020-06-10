Mexican president urges Canadian mining firms to pay taxes (Reuters/Financial Post – June 9, 2020)

https://business.financialpost.com/

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday some of Canada’s mining firms were behind on their tax payments and urged the Canadian government to lean on them to avoid the dispute reaching international tribunals.

“There are a few Canadian mining companies that are not up-to-date, they want to go to international tribunals,” Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

The president then urged Canada’s ambassador to prevail on the companies that there was no need to seek legal redress because “it’s very clear that they have these debts with the tax authority, and that (Canada) help us to convince them.”

He did not name any specific companies. Canada’s embassy in Mexico had no immediate comment.

Last month Canada’s First Majestic Silver Corp said it had served notice to Mexico’s government under its North American trade treaty obligations to begin talks to resolve disputes over how the company is taxed.

For the rest of this article: https://business.financialpost.com/commodities/mining/mexican-president-urges-canadian-mining-firms-to-pay-taxes-2