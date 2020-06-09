Mine Tales: Miami-area mines often led Arizona’s copper production in 20th century – by William Ascarza (Arizona Daily Star – June 8, 2020)

https://tucson.com/

The Miami-Inspiration Mining District has a long history of copper production. Some of its most prominent mining properties include the Inspiration, Miami and Copper Cities mines, which led Arizona’s copper production at intervals during the 20th century.

The area known as Miami was first noted for reddish outcrops that enticed prospectors like Black Jack Newman to invest and develop. Newman’s initial acquisition totaled 13 claims comprised of 260 acres.

With the backing of J. Parke Channing, a successful mining engineer who optioned Newman’s claims, the Miami Copper Co. was formed in 1908 with the financial backing of the Adolph Lewisohn family in New York.

The following year the railroad was extended six miles west from Globe to Miami and copper production commenced in 1911. The Miami Copper Co. would go on to operate the Miami, Pinto Valley, Castle Dome and Copper Cities mines.

The Copper Cities ore body is located on the south side of Sleeping Beauty Peak 4 miles north of Miami in the foothills of the Pinal Mountains. It is on the flank of the Schultz Granite intrusive complex comprised of northeastward post mineral faults with intrusive igneous rocks dating to the Laramide Age from 70 million to 40 million years ago.

