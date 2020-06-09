https://rapidcityjournal.com/

The history of the Homestake Mining Company in the Black Hills is a parallel with the overall history of the region, taking it from the unsettled Indian country in the mid-1870s, to an industrially-developed area rich with natural resources.

Steven T. Mitchell, a former manager at the Homestake Mine, has detailed this historical transition and permanent presence the mining company had in this area in a new book to be released this month titled “Nuggets to Neutrinos: The Homestake Story.”

Mitchell, a life-long resident of the Black Hills, recently discussed his new book during a special presentation at the Adams Museum. His book tells the story of how the Homestake Mine came into existence and its development into the largest underground mine in the world.

The book details the discovery of the rich gold vein by Fred and Moses Manuel. They worked the claim with crude mining methods producing a half-ton of ore per day.

The “California Capitalists” saw the opportunity to develop the gold resources of the Black Hills in 1877. Led by George and Phoebe Hearst of San Francisco, Calif., efforts began to acquire the claims.

