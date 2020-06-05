Australia to supply critical minerals to India (Mining Technology – June 5, 2020)

June 5, 2020 in Asia Mining, Australia/New Caledonia/Papua New Guinea Mining, Cobalt, Critical, Strategic and Rare Earth Minerals and Metals, International Media Resource Articles

https://www.mining-technology.com/

Australia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to supply India with critical minerals needed for the new-energy economy.

The latest announcement comes following the virtual summit between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Australia Resources Minister Keith Pitt said: “My department has worked closely with the Ministry of Mines to develop the MoU, which focuses on avenues to increase trade, investment and R&D in critical minerals between our two countries.

“The MoU identifies specific areas where Australia and India will work together to meet the raw material demands of the future economy, particularly the increased global demand for critical minerals.

“India presents growing opportunities for Australia’s critical minerals, especially as the nation looks to build its manufacturing sector, defence and space capabilities.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/news/india-australia-sign-mou-critical-minerals/

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.