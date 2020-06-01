A New Look at Windy Craggy – by Bruce Downing and Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse(Resource World – May 29, 2020)

https://resourceworld.com/

N’tsi Tatay, more widely known as the Windy Craggy Project, is one of North America’s largest resources of cobalt with excellent copper, zinc, gold and silver grades hosted in an Upper Triassic Besshi-style volcanogenic massive sulphide.

It is located in the northwestern corner of British Columbia within a regional scale volcano – sedimentary basin, termed Alta Basin, which is a mineralized belt that has the potential for future discoveries. Other known sulphide prospects occur within 15 km of N’tsi Tatay.

The 1992 non-NI 43-101 compliant historical resource estimate is 297,400,000 tonnes: 1.38% Cu, 0.069% Co, 0.20 g/t Au, 3.83 g/t Ag using a 0.5% copper cut-off grade. This estimate should be considered a minimum, as a new zinc-rich (Ridge) zone was discovered at the end of latest drilling campaign in 1990 and remains open.

The Windy Craggy Property is estimated to contain a total metal value to be worth in excess of US $31 billion based on May 27, 2020 metal prices. This does not include the known zinc resource.

Approximately $50,000,000 in expenditures from 1988 – 91 included 4,139 metres of underground development, 64,618 metres of drilling from surface and underground diamond drill holes and the completion of a preliminary feasibility study.

