Northern link to Ring of Fire road inching along – by Grant Cameron (Daily Commercial News – May 29, 2020)

The prospect of a road into the resource-rich Ring of Fire area in northern Ontario has been on the drawing board for 15 years, but the project appears to finally have some legs as the Conservative government is partnering with two First Nations communities to move a northern link of the project along.

“We’re working with First Nations partners to move this project forward and build legacy infrastructure that will bring economic prosperity to the region,” Energy, Northern Development and Mines Minister Greg Rickford said in a statement to Daily Commercial News.

“Our government made a commitment to open-up the incredible resources located in the Ring of Fire, and we’re keeping that promise.” He said the previous Liberal government’s approach to the project included a decade of talk, with more than $20 million invested and no shovels in the ground.

“That’s why we are taking a fresh approach. To date, we have signed memorandum of agreements with Marten Falls and Webique First Nations, to move forward on building road infrastructure in the region.

“This is about more than just a road or a mine. We are building a corridor to prosperity that will improve the quality of life for First Nations communities by providing better access to economic opportunities, health care, education and housing supports.”

