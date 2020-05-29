NEWS RELEASE: YMP Scholarship Fund to Award $61,500 to Students in 2020 (May 29, 2020)

TORONTO, May 29, 2020 /CNW/ – Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund (“YMPSF”) is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship fund in 2020 with $61,500 in total donations from its partners Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (“Agnico Eagle”), TD Bank, Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”), IAMGOLD Corporation (“IAMGOLD”), Orefinders Resources Inc. (“Orefinders”), Mistango River Resources Inc. (“Mistango River”), Champion Iron Limited (“Champion Iron”), Osisko Mining Inc. (“Osisko”), and Yamana Gold Inc. (“Yamana”).

YMPSF’s mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs. One hundred percent of donations from partners flow directly to students studying geology or mining engineering at a Canadian post-secondary institution.

Each of YMPSF’s scholarships is unique, and awards include cash incentives as well as internships with certain donor partners. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity which is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact us directly at: [email protected].

YMP Scholarship Fund’s 2020 program includes:

The Peter Munk Scholarship – 1 x $10K

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Barrick, as well as an interview for an internship with Barrick, will be awarded to a student who embodies Peter Munk’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The Agnico Eagle Perseverance/Kajussissimainarniq Scholarship – 1 x $10K

One $10,000 scholarship in partnership with Agnico Eagle, as well as an interview for an internship with Agnico Eagle, will be awarded to a Nunavut Inuit student pursuing a career in mining.

TD Securities Women in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional female currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university.

TD Securities Mining Capital Markets – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to an exceptional student currently in a mining-specific undergraduate program at a Canadian university with a keen interest in capital markets.

Kinross Scholarship – 4 x $2,500

Four $2,500 scholarships (two for males and two for females), funded by Kinross will be awarded to full-time undergraduate students attending any Canadian university and studying a technical mining field such as mining engineering, geotechnical engineering, metallurgy, geological engineering, and geology. An internship interview opportunity will be provided.

Yamana Gold’s Student in Mining Scholarship – 1 x $5K

One $5,000 scholarship funded by Yamana will be provided to an extraordinary, aspiring industry professional enrolled in a mining-related program via an innovative one-page creation.

Mining Lottery Scholarship (the “Lottery”)

The Lottery’s purpose is to attract and develop Canada’s best and brightest to further their education within the natural resource industry. The individual grants from the Lottery will be $500, with the sole criteria being confirmed current enrollment in an earth sciences or mining engineering program at a Canadian post-secondary institution for 2020/21.

Winners of the Lottery will be selected at random. Draws will begin during the week of June 1st and occur biweekly until the funds run out. More information on the Lottery and how to apply can be found here: www.ympscholarships.com.

The Lottery is currently funded with a minimum of $16,500 for 33 students. YMPSF would like to thank IAMGOLD, Orefinders, Mistango River, Champion Iron and Osisko Mining for their generous support in seeding the Lottery.

Please Help Support YMPSF’s Mining Lottery Scholarship

Individuals and corporations who are interested in supporting Canadian students in earth sciences can donate to the Lottery either directly online (DONATE HERE) or by contacting us at

[email protected].

100% of your donations will flow directly to students. YMPSF is a registered Canadian charity, and all contributions over $50 will receive a tax receipt.

Attention students: How to apply to the YMP Scholarship Fund

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are pursuing a career in the mining industry and are enrolled in mining-related programs for the 2020/2021 academic year at Canadian universities. The deadline to apply for all scholarships (except for the Lottery) is August 31, 2020, at midnight. Winners of all awards will be announced on September 30, 2020.

Each scholarship is unique and requires individual applications. Applicants will be considered based on the following criteria: academic achievement; extracurricular involvement; and submissions demonstrating creativity, perseverance, innovative ideas and a commitment to a career in mining. Canada’s mining industry needs a strong entrepreneurial spirit; these scholarships recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

For full details on how to apply, please click here: http://www.ympscholarships.com/scholarships/

Best of luck to all students!

About YMP Scholarship Fund

YMPSF donates 100% of receipts to students via its scholarship program. YMPSF is a registered charity which is eligible to offer tax receipts to its donors. Individuals and corporations who would like to support or create a scholarship are encouraged to contact YMPSF directly at [email protected]

YMPSF’s mandate is to attract young Canadians to the resource exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in mining-related post-secondary programs.

YMP Scholarship Fund Partners

The scholarships have been made possible by the generosity of Barrick, Agnico Eagle, IAMGOLD, Orefinders, Mistango River Resources, TD Bank, Kinross, Champion Iron, and Yamana.