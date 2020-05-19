Hemlo Explorers to put its stamp on the North Shore – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 15, 2020)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Canadian Orebodies rebranding and gearing up for “aggressive field season” in 2020

A Toronto junior miner exploring for gold on the north shore of Lake Superior is rebranding to pay tribute to the vision of its late president.

Canadian Orebodies is changing its name to Hemlo Explorers, effective at the start of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange May 20.

“In changing our name to Hemlo Explorers Inc., we pay homage to the late Gordon McKinnon, the company’s founding president and CEO, and his father Don McKinnon, the company’s inaugural Chairman and co-discoverer of Hemlo,” said Fraser Laschinger, the company’s chief financial officer, in a May 15 statement.

“Under this new banner, we will continue to push forward with Gordon’s dream of exploration success in the Hemlo region. We are planning to have our most aggressive field season in recent years and will provide more details in the coming weeks.”

Canadian Orebodies is the largest claims holder in the Hemlo area around Marathon, especially after a recent acquisition this spring.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/regional-news/northeastern-ontario/hemlo-explorers-to-put-its-stamp-on-the-north-shore-2354877