Quebec gold miner looks to process ore in Timmins: Monarch Gold studying Glencore’s Met Site for possible toll milling job – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 14, 2020)

A Montreal gold mine developer is eyeballing Glencore’s Metallurgical Site (Met Site) near Timmins to process its ore.

Monarch Gold is bringing its Wasamac property in western Quebec into production and had been looking at toll milling options on both sides of the border.

In a May 14, Monarch announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Glencore Canada for the potential use of the Kidd concentrator to treat ore mined from the Wasamac deposit, 15 kilometres west of Rouyn-Noranda.

Wasamac is one of Monarch’s properties on its 330-square-kilometre package in the Abitibi gold country. The feasibility study for the proposed mine is complete and the permitting is underway.

Wasamac has a measured and indicated gold resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold, with Monarch’s goal to turn it into a 100,000 to 200,000-ounce-per-year producer. Transporting ore west to Timmins would mean some freight business for CN Rail and the Ontario Northland Railway.

